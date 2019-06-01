Odell Beckham Jr. plans to join Browns at mandatory minicamp

At long last, it seems as though the Odell Beckham Jr. no-show saga may be coming to an end.

After Beckham initially hinted that he’d be at OTAs and Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens defended his choice to skip the optional sessions, his new coach changed his tune. On Friday, Kitchens sounded more fed up when he said that his star receiver had missed “a lot — the offense.”

Beckham cleared the air later on Friday on an Instagram post. After many fans commented, asking him to go to practice, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot pointed out Beckham’s response of “I’ll be there on the 3rd, u coming?”

The Browns begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with players set to report on Monday (June 3). The last leg of a busy offseason, these are the only mandatory practices before training camp starts in late July.

Beckham had every right to skip optional practices — he did show up to the first of nine practices — but the coaching staff was hoping to integrate him into a new offense quickly.

Fortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield is familiar with the rest of his receiving corps, as well as Kitchens’ offense. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a bigger challenge and reckoned with Beckham’s absence last week.

“You do what you can,” Monken said, via Cleveland.com. “The most important part is we have a vast majority of our guys here. In terms of your installs, what we’re doing offensively, our calls and our adjustments receiver-wise, it’s obviously a challenge for our quarterbacks in terms of the receiving corps that are out there, but that’s part of the deal. It’s their job to make them right.”

Odell Beckham Jr. plans to go to mandatory minicamp. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

