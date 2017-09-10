Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Giants WR questionable vs. Cowboys

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Will the All-Pro receiver suit up for the Giants’ clash with the Cowboys?

The New York Giants are listing Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. ESPN reporter Josina Anderson adds that it’s a true game-day decision.

This is really bad news for fantasy owners, as Beckham will not play until Sunday night. That means you likely have to decide on starting him Sunday morning before the early slate of NFL games begin.

Beckham did not practice at all this week. He is recovering from an ankle injury suffered on Aug. 21. For him to not practice since then is concerning. We should consider him closer to being doubtful than probable for Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: Even if Beckham plays, he will not be at 100 percent, so he could be used as a decoy more than anything. He would face a Cowboys defense that allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2016. In two games vs. Dallas last year, Beckham had a combined eight grabs for 167 yards and one score.

Hopefully, we will have more clarity on his status by Sunday. Until then, plan on keeping him on your bench.