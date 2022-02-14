Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Super Bowl LVI with knee injury, doesn't return

Odell Beckham Jr. holds injured knee super bowl

Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI in the second quarter after injuring his knee. The Los Angeles Rams initially announced that the wideout was questionable to return, but was downgraded to out in the third quarter.

The injury occurred when Beckham Jr. ran out for a quick slant when his left knee appeared to stick to the turf, shifting it. Beckham Jr. tumbled to the ground in a non-contact play. Unfortunately, this was the same knee where Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in 2020 while a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Before his apparent injury, Beckham Jr. was on his way to having a great performance in the Super Bowl. He had two receptions for 52 yards including a 17-yard touchdown catch from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to start the scoring.



Beckham Jr. joined the Rams after agreeing to be dealt from the Browns in November. He is a free agent this offseason, but his time in LA has been productive for the 29-year-old. In 12 games with the Rams, including the playoffs, OBJ has hauled in seven touchdowns.