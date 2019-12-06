Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I never said I was not happy' in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are not playing to the level of preseason hype they received. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not playing to the level of preseason hype he received.

And receiver Odell Beckham Jr., likely because of a combination of factors, isn’t the featured part of the offense his talent merits. Beckham had over 1,000 receiving yards in only 12 games last season for a dreadful New York Giants offense; assuming he plays all 16 games this season, he’ll barely match that output with an offense that on paper should be far more potent.

On Thursday, Beckham became a bit philosophical when asked about being in Cleveland beyond 2019, which of course became a bigger story than perhaps he intended.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘No one knows what the future holds’

On Friday, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tried to clarify his comments from the previous day. (AP/David Richard)

Beckham was traded from the Giants to the Browns in March, and is signed through 2023. Asked about his future with the team, he said this:

“No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow,” Beckham told reporters. “... I couldn't sit here and tell you whether I'm going to be here, want to be here, don't want to be here. This is exactly where I'm at now, and I wouldn't rather be anywhere else.”

Beckham did say, “I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else,” and for someone who has been dogged throughout his career for allegedly not saying just the right thing, it certainly seems like he was trying to avoid any headlines with his comment.

‘I NEVER said I was not happy’

But not everyone thought Beckham’s comments were clear.

So on Friday he took to Twitter to try to clarify his stance.

“Ok,” he began, “I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz...”

Story continues

Beckham is playing with his best friend, Jarvis Landry, which likely helps soften things as the two navigate a season of disappointment for a team that began the year as possible playoff contenders.

Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: