Odell Beckham Jr. hopes first Ravens TD "is the beginning of plenty"

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a lot happier about his performance after this Sunday's game than he was a week ago.

Beckham didn't have a catch in the Ravens' 31-24 win over the Cardinals in Week Eight and said after the game that he was "grateful for being back on the field" and for the team's winning record, but "definitely not" content with his performance. He tied a season-high five catches for a season-high 56 yards against the Seahawks this Sunday and caught his first touchdown since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

"Hopefully this is the beginning of plenty," Beckham said, via the team's website.

Sunday was Beckham's 31st birthday and he said he "couldn't ask for a better present" even as he hopes that it's just the tip of the iceberg for his impact on the Ravens' bid for a Super Bowl of their own.