Odell Beckham Jr. goes down with non-contact knee injury

Odell Beckham Jr. was off to a great start in Super Bowl LVI, catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half. But in the second quarter, he went down with a non-contact knee injury with 3:50 left in the half.

The injury happened on a pass over the middle and Beckham immediately grabbed his left knee after appearing to land awkwardly. Trainers immediately tended to the injured wideout and helped him off the field with some assistance.

After leaving the field, Beckham went into the blue tent and then proceeded to the locker room under his own power.

Here’s a look at the injury.