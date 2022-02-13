Odell Beckham Jr. gives Rams first lead vs. Bengals with fantastic TD grab

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Odell Beckham Jr. helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl, and now he might just be the reason they win it. With 6:22 left in the first quarter, Matthew Stafford hit Odell Beckham Jr. on the fade from the slot for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 7-0 over the Bengals early on.

It was a beautiful play design with the Bengals in man coverage, and an even better catch by Beckham over the defender. The Rams converted the Bengals’ fourth-down failure into a touchdown, going up by seven points in the first quarter.

