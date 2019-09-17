Odell Beckham Jr. gets his shots in at Gregg Williams, the Giants

With one big play, Odell Beckham Jr. was able to get his revenge.

On the defensive coordinator who mocked him last week, and the team he clearly believes held him back.

Beckham’s 89-yard touchdown was the highlight of the Browns 23-3 win over the Jets Monday, and allowed the new Cleveland wide receiver to get his shots in after the game.

Asked about Jets coordinator Gregg Williams — who fired his shots last week by saying: “Odell who?” — Beckham answered in kind.

“Who?” Beckham replied, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

While an obvious yet subtle dig, Beckham also had a message for his former team. He celebrated his touchdown at MetLife Stadium by pretending to open a door and walk through it, as if to say he was home.

“I’ve lost enough games here, so to leave here with a win is a good feeling,” Beckham said.

Being able to drop those kinds of one-liners — because he made a play — is definitely going to garner more attention than showing up in an expensive watch.