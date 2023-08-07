Odell Beckham Jr. expected 15 catches, ‘maybe 250 yards’ in Super Bowl before knee injury: ‘The gameplan was for me’

Odell Beckham Jr. expected to have a record-setting Super Bowl LVI before a knee injury cost him more than half the game.

The then-Rams wide receiver caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in that February 2022 matchup against the Bengals before he tore his left ACL with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter.

“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” Beckham told NBC Sports’ Peter King in an interview published Monday. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat ‘em 42-17.”

The Rams won 23-20, with fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after recording eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

With 15 receptions, Beckham would have broken the record of 14 set by the Patriots’ James White in 2017′s Super Bowl LI. With 250 receiving yards, Beckham would have surpassed the 215 recorded by the 49ers’ Jerry Rice in 1989′s Super Bowl XXIII.

The torn left ACL was the second in as many seasons for Beckham, who suffered the same injury as a member of the Browns in 2020.

Beckham, 30, spent his first five seasons with the Giants, recording 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns from 2014-18. He spent last season rehabbing from his latest knee injury before joining the Ravens on a one-year, $15 million contract.

“If I could go back,” Beckham said in the new interview, “would I like to have a career where the first three years of my career could have been repeated? Yeah, of course. I’d be sitting here, 30 years old, with 100 touchdowns and 14,000 yards. I wish I could’ve never been injured, never shattered my ankle or came back too early from a high ankle sprain. But those are things I now have to live with. I can’t live in regret for the rest of my life.”

Last month, Beckham told The Athletic he considered retiring after the second ACL tear and said he is thinking about 2023 as if it is his final season.

Beckham says he embraced a leadership role on a Ravens offense that also features former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and young receivers in Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.

“In my career, even when I was the young guy, I was always looked [at] as an older guy because of what I accomplished early in my career,” Beckham told King. “I feel that part of the reason why I was brought here was to be that person for those younger guys. Try to show them the good and bad, because, as you know, I’ve already been through a lot of the bad. I believe I have the blueprint for what to do and what not to do, and I just try and share that with them.”