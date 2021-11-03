Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice by Browns

There’s always a little drama going on in the NFL.

Well actually, there is usually a lot of drama going on in the NFL.

According to Josina Anderson on Twitter, the Browns told wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., that he was excused from practice today. Additionally, it is Anderson’s understanding that Beckham Jr. was ready to attend practice as usual.

This could mean the Browns are preparing to cut him, because of his lack of performance and his injury-riddled history with the program. Releasing Beckahm Jr. would be most likely be beneficial for both parties. He only has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no receiving touchdowns through six games this season. Just yesterday, his father released a video of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing to Odell when he was wide open.

I'm told #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been told he's excused from practice today, per league source. Additionally, it is my understanding that OBJ was ready to attend practice per usual. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2021

Beckham Jr. has obviously been one of the league’s better talents at wideout over the past several seasons, but his injuries and unprofessional demeanor tend to lead to dramatic moments like this. The limelight allows NFL players to act out without serious backlash or consequences because of either their popularity or their value to their team. Unfortunately, the Browns don’t seem to care much about either.

