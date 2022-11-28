Odell Beckham Jr. escorted from plane, free-agent visits remain on schedule

Odell Beckham Jr.’s ongoing saga had an unforeseen twist take place over the weekend.

The free agent wide receiver was escorted from a plane destined for Los Angeles on Sunday morning from Miami.

American Airlines released a statement saying that a passenger had failed to follow crew member instructions and refused to fasten their seatbelt. Miami-Dade Police also released a separate statement saying the passenger appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness and he was identified as Beckham.

Video of Beckham being escorted from the plane was later posted online. It appeared to have come from a fellow passenger that was frustrated:

Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man. pic.twitter.com/9w6Y2X0sE4 — CG (@TheMalibuArtist) November 27, 2022

Beckham was not charged or cited and his attorney, Daniel Davilier, later released a statement via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on behalf of his client. In it, they accused the flight attendant of being overzealous and noted that Beckham had simply fallen asleep.

Considering he was not charged in any way, Beckham’s tour is just taking more of the “scenic route.” Everything is still on schedule, starting with the New York Giants on Thursday, per reports, and will continue with the Buffalo Bills next. The Dallas Cowboys are also among teams meeting with Beckham.

On that same Thursday, the Bills (8-3) visit the New England Patriots (6-5) for their next game.

