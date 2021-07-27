Odell Beckham Jr. earns big roster bonus for reporting today

Training camp is upon as veterans report to Berea for the start of the Cleveland Browns season. Among them is Odell Beckham Jr returning from his ACL injury that took him out for half of the 2020 season.

Entering his third season with the Browns, Beckham has had a tumultuous run in Cleveland. Brought in via trade by then-GM John Dorsey, Beckham was the prize to help Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens take the team’s offense to the next level. Kitchens was out of his depth and out of the job in a year.

Last year, as the offense adjusted to Kevin Stefanski’s system, Mayfield and Beckham never seemed to be on the same page on the field. His injury derailed them developing better chemistry, which was also limited by COVID-19 restricted offseason, and led to some wondering if the two would ever fit perfectly together.

Healthy and motivated, Beckham also gets a large roster bonus for reporting today:

It’s a good day for Browns WR Odell Beckham, Jr., who earns a $1M roster bonus for reporting to training camp today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 27, 2021

While the Browns offense was very good last season even after he went out, Beckham gives the team a much higher upside for achieving this year.