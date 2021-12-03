Odell Beckham Jr. downgraded to non-participant in Thursday’s practice

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hip pointer. Coach Sean McVay said he didn’t expect the injury to affect Beckham’s availability for Sunday.

But Beckham was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday’s practice.

Beckham had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown last Sunday and has seven catches for 99 yards and a score in two games for the Rams.

Running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) remained out of practice Thursday, and the Rams added running back Buddy Howell to the practice report with a thigh injury. Howell was limited.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) had a full practice Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Cornerback David Long (illness) remained out.

