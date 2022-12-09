Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told reporters earlier this week that Beckham told him he’d be ready to play in five weeks, which would push a return to the postseason and Beckham put forth a similar timeline on Thursday night. Beckham was asked on The Shop during Thursday night’s game if he’s made a decision about where to play next and about whether he’s ready to get on the field.

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Beckham visited the Bills and Giants along with the Cowboys and the lack of a deal with any of them suggests that no one is convinced that Beckham will be able to help them at any point in the regular season or playoffs. It also suggests that no one is willing to bet on the chance that Beckham can help them in order to secure his rights for the 2023 season by signing him to a multi-year deal, but we’ll see if anything changes in the coming days or weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk