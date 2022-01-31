Odell Beckham Jr. shares emotional moment with Deebo Samuel after NFC championship

Few moments are more painful for a football player than sitting on the precipice of the Super Bowl and being unable to go any further. Odell Beckham Jr. made sure one opponent didn't have to go through that alone.

Beckham was seen physically consoling San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel on the bench after his Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 win in the NFC championship game.

The game was a heartbreaker for the 49ers, who held a 17-7 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Rams responded with three straight scoring drives, a touchdown then two field goals, to take a 20-17 lead. The Niners got one last chance at a trip to the Super Bowl with 1:46 remaining, but those hopes ended on a disastrous Jimmy Garoppolo interception.

Samuel was a big part of why the 49ers had a chance, finishing the game with 72 receiving yards and a touchdown plus 26 rushing yards. It was the end of a breakout season for him, in which he posted 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Beckham, meanwhile, had 113 receiving yards and 11 catches on 13 targets, which may have been talked about more had Cooper Kupp not blown up for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The last time Beckham had more than 100 yards in a game was Oct. 13, 2019.

It's been a wild season for Beckham, starting in a tense situation with the Cleveland Browns, getting released and landing with the Rams in November. He is a long way from his glory days with the New York Giants, but he's now headed to his first career Super Bowl. He certainly seems happy:

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Rams' SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals awaiting Beckham and the Rams, who opened as 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM.