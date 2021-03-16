Odell Beckham Jr. creates a stir with an ambiguous tweet

Fret not, Browns fans. Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t going anywhere and isn’t trying to go anywhere.

But that didn’t stop the speculation machine from kicking into overdrive after the eccentric Browns receiver tweeted out an ambiguous set of messages. Beckham tweeted, “God. Thank u for clarity” and quickly followed with “2nd act”.

That sent many scurrying to wonder if Beckham was being traded or released or, well, pretty much anything to do with the Browns.

The cryptic confusion was cleared up by Kimberley Jones of the NFL Network. The longtime Beckham confidant from his time in New York stated on an update that Beckham was simply talking about his progress in rehabbing his surgically repaired ACL, which he tore in Week 7.

.@KimJonesSports said on NFL Network that she texted Odell about his tweets and he’s just talking about coming back strong from the ACL https://t.co/CnBOjkNgdx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 16, 2021

It’s the cost of ownership with Beckham and the relentless media fascination with the Pro Bowl wide receiver. On a more positive note, here’s Beckham attacking his rehab and looking good,

