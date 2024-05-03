Odell Beckham Jr has crawfish boil with Duke Riley to celebrate Dolphins deal

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to become the newest member of the Miami Dolphins after reportedly reaching terms on a one-year contract with the team Friday.

Early that morning, a couple hours before news of the deal broke, Beckham posted on his Instagram story that he was training with Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, who was once his college teammate. So with the two LSU alumni together when the deal got done Friday, naturally, they celebrated Louisiana style with a crawfish boil.

Odell is officially in Miami celebrating signing with the Dolphins with his former LSU teammate Duke Riley‼️ pic.twitter.com/FZ1gnx0AvB — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) May 3, 2024

Riley and Beckham only spent the 2013 season together at LSU when the linebacker was a true freshman and the receiver was a junior. Beckham then entered the 2014 NFL draft and later became the Offensive Rookie of the Year with the New York Giants.

Another former teammate of Beckham’s, Jalen Ramsey, also celebrated the signing Friday. The seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Beckham were both members of the Los Angeles Rams when the team won Super LVI at the end of the 2021 season.

You remember what happened last time right O? @obj pic.twitter.com/r1moDV19hC — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 3, 2024

Last season, Beckham was a member of the Baltimore Ravens after sitting out the entire 2022 season. In his only season with Baltimore, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

