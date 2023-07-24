Odell Beckham Jr. contemplated retirement after suffering knee injury with Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating injury in the biggest game of his life last year. He went down with a torn ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl win, causing him to miss more than half the game after already scoring the opening touchdown.

He was poised to make a run at Super Bowl MVP, looking like the best player on the field before getting hurt. Beckham missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing his knee, eventually signing with the Ravens this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After going down with the second torn ACL of his career, Beckham was in a dark place – both in the immediate aftermath and during the rehab process. He even contemplated retirement while rehabbing his knee, according to The Athletic.

“I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over,” he said about rehabbing his knee last year. “I didn’t want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again.”

Beckham earned a one-year deal worth $15 million fully guaranteed from Baltimore, with another $3 million available in incentives. It’s a contract that allows him to make a significant amount of money this year before becoming a free agent again in 2024.

Les Snead spoke recently about how down Beckham was during the Super Bowl after he got hurt, with the Rams GM even going out of his way to console the receiver in the locker room.

Advertisement

It’s great to see Beckham back in the mix again in 2023, looking to return to the form he showed two years ago in Los Angeles.

More Latest Rams news!

6 Rams rookies to watch during training camp this year

Raiders working out former Rams CBs Troy Hill and Marcus Peters

Rams' 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 2: DT Aaron Donald

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire