Odell Beckham Jr. comments on Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

On Saturday, quarterback Baker Mayfield continued on in the most recent chapter of his football career—taking an NFL field for the first time as a member of the Carolina Panthers. And that chapter had a nice little anecdote in it, as the former No. 1 overall pick got himself off to a smooth start in his new threads.

Not too long after, an intriguing character from Mayfield’s past reemerged—in the comment section of an Instagram post from the league’s official account. It was his old buddy Odell Beckham Jr., who came through with a beautiful message.

OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. pic.twitter.com/861wf1dnk9 — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) August 15, 2022

Mayfield and Beckham Jr., of course, reportedly experienced a bit of a bump in their relationship back when they were both with the Cleveland Browns. That bump would eventually lead to an exit for Beckham Jr.—as the two-time All-Pro wideout forced his way out of the dawg pound and away from Mayfield.

Odell would then drive towards a storybook ending to his 2021 season. After being released by the Browns, the receiver found his way to Los Angeles—where he and the Rams would capture the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

As for Mayfield, he’s still working towards a similar conclusion. And to his credit, he did “shine” in his latest attempt to get there—completing four of his seven passes in an encouraging opening drive of his Carolina career.

So, it seems what happened in Cleveland, stays in Cleveland.

