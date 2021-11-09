Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign with any team

Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers. He is now free to sign with any team.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has totaled 504 catches, 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career (88 games). He began his career as the hottest young wide receiver in football after the Giants picked him in the first round of the legendary receiver-rich 2014 NFL draft class.

Beckham had one of the most accomplished rookie seasons of any playmaker in league history and posted 35 total touchdown catches his first three years. His production fell off along with Eli Manning’s little remaining arm strength, though and eventually he was traded.

A couple years ago, Cleveland sent first and third-round draft picks plus Jabrill Peppers to New York to get Beckham. However, he never established a real rapport with Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense always seemed to flow much smoother without Beckham on the field despite the occasional flashes of his former brilliance. In 29 games with Cleveland, he managed just 1,586 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The Browns waived Beckham on Monday.

Seattle has reportedly done “extensive research” on Beckham and Russell Wilson has been pushing the team to sign him.

