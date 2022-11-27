Odell Beckham Jr. cleared, will visit Giants on Thursday

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, has been cleared to play and will begin making his free agents visits on Thursday.

First up? The New York Giants.

Beckham will meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll before taking scheduled visits with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He’ll also visit the Bills. While there are additional teams that could be added to the mix, those visits are the only confirmed ones at this point, sources say.

The Giants have been extremely tight-lipped about meeting with Beckham, while the other teams have openly recruited him. Jerry Jones, in particular, has been quite vocal.

The Giants selected Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft and the most productive years of his career came in East Rutherford. However, there was a falling out with then-general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur, which led to OBJ’s trade to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019.

But times have changed and a new regime is in charge. And despite limited cap resources, the Giants are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver with their playoff hopes in flux.

