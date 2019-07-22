Odell Beckham Jr. cites Tom Brady as example of racial double standard

Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady are two of the NFL's most competitive players, but Beckham sees a double standard in how that competitiveness is perceived.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Beckham used Brady as an example of what he believes is a racial double standard in the sport. The Browns wide receiver points out while he often faces criticism for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Brady is praised for doing the same thing.

"Race plays into everything, whether we want to believe it or not," Beckham told GQ. "I remember posting a video of me and Tom Brady, and I hate to even bring him in this, but he's passionate. He cares-he wouldn't still be playing if he didn't care for the game the way that he did today. He throws a cup, he yells at referees, he yells at his coach. It's because he cares that bad. He wants to win that bad. Now, because he has won six Super Bowls they validate him and say, 'He's won six Super Bowls.' I want to win the same way he wants to win. Whether I hit a kicking net or whether I do whatever. I want to win that bad. I care about winning more than anything. I didn't get into this to celebrate and score touchdowns. I didn't get into this for followers for Instagram. It's, like, you've built a monster, but now you're upset at the one you built. Why are you mad at me? While I'm playing football, I'm not holding a camera on myself. Everything is about what you show the world. I get my free time 16 times a year, hopefully, plus a few games when we make the playoffs. I get 16 times to do this. There are 365 days in a year. You're controlling my freedom. This is my joy, this is my time."

Beckham doesn't hold back when asked about the racial double standard, nor has he held back discussing his rocky tenure with the Giants. The 26-year-old also mentioned in the GQ interview he mulled retirement during his time with New York.

Now with Cleveland, Beckham has a clean slate and a real chance to make a run at the playoffs in 2019. You can bet his passion will remain the same, regardless of the double standard that may exist.

