Odell Beckham Jr. will choose 49ers or Cowboys, Michael Irvin believes

Irvin believes OBJ will choose either 49ers or Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Odell Beckham Jr. soon will decide which team he will play for to close out the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

The free agent wide receiver remains unsigned after sustaining a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory that sidelined him the entire offseason and throughout the first half of the regular season.

Beckham Jr. reportedly was expected to be medically cleared this week and should sign with a team soon. Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday where he discussed past discussions with the All-Pro receiver about possible destinations and predicted that Beckham Jr. will sign either with the 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.

"The truth of the matter is, Odell wants to play with a true contender, there's no doubt," Irvin said. "San Fran is a contender, Dallas is a contender, Philadelphia is a contender, but probably not interested because they're pretty set. So it does come down to Dallas and San Francisco and either one of those teams I think he would be happy. To be honest with you, I know Odell and talked to Odell when he was in New York and in Cleveland and way back in those days, we've had conversations about him playing for Dallas and we always talked about it would be nice for him to play for Dallas, because a lot of his family is in Dallas and he's had such great games against Dallas.

"But either one would be great. And I'm going to tell you something, it will be one of those two."

The Cowboys have been the favorite to sign Beckham, although the 49ers were rumored to be involved in a possible "bidding war" with Dallas for the 30-year-old's services.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have not closed the door on pursuing Beckham, but remain content with San Francisco's current roster.

Story continues

The 49ers already are loaded on offense and have plenty of mouths to feed with wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, although adding another star certainly couldn't hurt.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast