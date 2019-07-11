Odell Beckham Jr. challenges Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes after throwing epic pass

How talented is Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Apparently, he’s talented enough to call out players who don’t even play his position.

After video emerged or Beckham unleashing a monstrous pass, Beckham decided to challenge Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to a throw-off.

How impressive was Beckham’s pass? You be the judge.

😂😂😂😂 mannnn where AR12 and Pat 15 attt!!!! Telll em we need to have a throw offff https://t.co/ljSCLSpUkI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 10, 2019

In that video, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden says Beckham threw the ball “the whole field.”

Still, it’s clear Beckham has arm strength. He put that on display last season, throwing two touchdown passes on two attempts. Both passes traveled pretty far.

While Beckham’s displays are impressive, we would still take both Rodgers and Mahomes in an arm strength competition. After watching Mahomes sling the ball down the field with ease last season, there’s no way we’re picking against him.

