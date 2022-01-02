Odell Beckham Jr. catches game-winning touchdown, Rams beat Ravens 20-19

When the Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in November, they likely envisioned games like Sunday.

Though quarterback Matthew Stafford had three giveaways for the second day in a row, he got it done when the Rams needed it in crunch time — in large part because of Beckham.

Facing fourth-and-5 on Baltimore’s 12-yard line, Stafford hit Beckham over the middle with a 5-yard pass to move the chains. Beckham got hit as he was catching the pass but held on for a key first down.

Then on the next play, Stafford hit Beckham with a short pass on the right side and the receiver extended the ball over the pylon for a 7-yard touchdown for a 20-19 lead.

The Rams’ two-point conversion attempt failed.

With one timeout remaining, the Ravens had a chance to get into kicker Justin Tucker’s considerable field-goal range. But after converting fourth-and-1 with a short pass to Mark Andrews — and using the timeout — Miller sacked Huntley for an 8-yard loss.

The last play happened with just three seconds on the clock, as defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced a fumble on a play that started with laterals to end it.

Donald had a half-sack and a tackle for loss in the victory. But it was Miller’s best game as a Ram, with 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Stafford finished 26-of-35 for 309 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. Baltimore safety Chuck Clark had both picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown. That was Stafford’s league-leading fourth pick six of the season.

Receiver Cooper Kupp finished with six catches for 95 yards with a touchdown, setting a new Rams record for single-season receiving yards in the process.

Filling in again for the injured Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley was 20-of-32 for 197 yards with an interception. he also rushed for 54 yards.

Tight end Mark Andrews also set a single-season franchise record for receiving yards on Sunday, finishing with 89 yards on six catches.

With the win, the Rams will clinch the NFC West if the Cardinals lose to the Cowboys on Sunday. Los Angeles hosts San Francisco to end the regular season next week.

The Ravens are still alive in the AFC postseason race, but will need some help. They host the Steelers next Sunday.

