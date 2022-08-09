Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo? ‘The Bills are always in the mix’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Sean McDermottAmerican football player and coach
The Bills and Odell Beckham Jr.? It’s a storyline that seemed unlikely when the star receiver entered the NFL.
Despite that, the two have been connected by a few individuals as of late.
First, former Bill and Hall of Famer Andre Reed put his recruitment skills to work. Then a current player on the team, Von Miller, did something similar.
Now everyone is talking, including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rap Sheet gave his thoughts on the idea at the end of a segment on the “Pat McAfee Show.” While he doesn’t appear to have any concrete update, he said he’s learned one thing about the Bills under the watch of coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane: Never say never.
Check out the clip below:
"Buffalo would make sense for OBJ & the Bills are always in the mix" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vtKXAOIlw4
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 8, 2022
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. sounds interested in joining Von Miller on the Bills
Cole Beasley on Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: 'He's gonna do big things'
Jon Feliciano: Bills treated O-line like 'thorn in the heel'