Report: Aaron Donald gets new $95M Rams deal, will be paid like top QBs

Odell Beckham Jr., Bobby Wagner react to Aaron Donald's new contract

Cameron DaSilva
1 min read
The biggest NFL news of the day came out of Thousand Oaks where the Rams are preparing to hold their mandatory minicamp this week. The team is signing Aaron Donald to a new three-year deal, replacing his previous contract and giving him a $40 million raise over the next three seasons.

It ensures Donald will be back in a Rams uniform for at least the next year or two, and he could stick around for the 2024 season, too – if he wants to earn a cool $30 million that year.

It’s a hefty contract that pays Donald $95 million through 2024, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Odell Beckham Jr. and Bobby Wagner were two of the first players to react to the news, sharing these tweets on Monday.

Wagner and Donald will be teaming up with the Rams this season, but will Beckham be wearing horns again in 2022, as well? Now that Donald’s deal is done, perhaps the Rams have a clearer path to getting a contract done with Beckham, too.

