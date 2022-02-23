Odell Beckham Jr. announces birth of 1st child, successful knee surgery in emotional Instagram post

It's been a big few weeks for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Not only did he and his teammates win the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, he and his partner Lauren Wood welcomed their first child on Feb. 17.

OBJ announced the arrival of Zydn in an emotional Instagram post, featuring several photos of himself and Wood cradling their newborn.

Beckham's Instagram post was full of love and gratitude.

THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.

Wood, a model and fitness trainer, announced her pregnancy with OBJ in a Nov. Instagram post.

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their first child on Feb. 17. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

OBJ also announces successful knee surgery

As if winning the Super Bowl and welcoming his first child weren't enough, OBJ had something else to announce in his Instagram post: He underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday.

And so the journey continues; 2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV

Story continues

Beckham injured his knee with 3:54 left in the second quarter of the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was clearly in a lot of pain, and didn't return to the game. It was later reported that Beckham had torn his ACL. Despite that, Beckham watched the rest of the game from the sidelines, and was in tears as the clocked ticked down to zero and the championship win was sealed.

Beckham was signed to a one-year deal with the Rams, so his knee injury definitely complicates his impeding free agency. However, his tenure with the Rams did a lot to improve his image after his absolutely disastrous two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was a key part of head coach Sean McVay's offense over his eight regular season games with the Rams, and had an excellent nine catch, 113-yard performance against the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship game.

In his post, Beckham said he has no doubt that he'll be back and better than ever once his knee heals.