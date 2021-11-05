Odell Beckham Jr. has 'big fan' in 49ers' Kyle Shanahan

49ers' Shanahan is 'big fan' of soon-to-be-released OBJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are lacking production from their wide receivers, and one of the NFL’s most-talented pass-catchers will soon become available.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, who has made no secret of his affinity for Odell Beckham Jr., was asked about the soon-to-be-former Cleveland Browns receiver on Friday.

“Has he been let go, yet?” Shanahan asked reporters when a question was presented about his interest. “Because I’m not allowed to talk about him if he hasn’t.”

At that point, the NFL transaction wire had not been released. The Browns announced Friday morning they would be releasing Beckham, but the move was not officially submitted to the league office.

Then, Shanahan answered.

“Everyone is a big fan,” Shanahan said. “I don’t know anyone who’s not.”

Before the 49ers faced the Browns in 2019, Shanahan made it clear just how much he thought of Beckham.

“Odell’s a freak in the way he can move and his hands,” Shanahan said. “And people do not get how tough and good of a football player Odell is, also, he’s physical and competes his tail off in the run game and the pass game.”

Regardless of whether the Browns had released Beckham on Friday, or whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, the waiver claiming period would end on Monday at 1 p.m.

The 49ers are currently No. 12 in the waiver claiming priority list behind Detroit, Miami, Houston, Jacksonville, the Jets, Giants, Washington, Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago and Atlanta.

