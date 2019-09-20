Odell Beckham Jr. apologized to Baker Mayfield for Darryl Roberts’ pick

The Browns won, and Odell Beckham Jr. had an 89-yard touchdown and 161 receiving yards. But the Browns didn’t leave satisfied in his return to the Meadowlands.

Beckham said on the plane ride home he apologized to quarterback Baker Mayfield for a fourth-quarter interception by Darryl Roberts that bounced off Beckham’s hands.

“I remember telling him on the interception, ‘That’s my fault,'” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That sh— will never happen again. I mean, that will never happen again. Just get better today, and that’s what we did. We went out, and we got better today. We worked on routes. When we had a chance to go to individual, we’ll go work on something else. So with guys like us, we’re never going to be satisfied with just being OK.’’

Mayfield has four interceptions this season, two of those were on passes intended for Beckham.

Beckham said he never felt quite right and needed an IV at halftime.

“I don’t know what was going on,’’ Beckham said. “There was a little fatigue in my muscles, my hamstring, and then I started cramping early in the game. So just being hydrated, making sure I run better routes, making sure I’m just fully ready to go. I felt a little sluggish for whatever reason it was.’’