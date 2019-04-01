Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry's first Browns news conference gave us feels

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially introduced by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, at a news conference that was filled with smiles, happiness, joy, and other emotions that may still be unfamiliar to long-suffering Browns fans.

Beckham sat at a table with Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry, and shared how excited he is to play for a new team that’s on the cusp of success. He also talked about his teammates, and while he had great things to say about Garrett and Mayfield, his comments about Landry were different.

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are finally playing on the same NFL team. (AP)

Beckham and Landry have been friends since they were young, and they shared the same football dreams growing up. They played against each other in high school, and then played at LSU together. Their paths hadn’t crossed in the NFL — until now.

Both Beckham and Landry were overjoyed when they found out they’d be playing together again, and they each shared their reaction to finding out Beckham was being traded from the New York Giants to the Browns.

"He made me who I am today."@obj and @God_Son80 are together again, and it brought Landry to tears. 💯



📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kAeNbxVAWa — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2019

When a player is traded from one team to another, sometimes that player isn’t happy with where he ends up. That is definitely not the case here, because Beckham said there’s nowhere else he’d rather play than next to Landry — the person he credits with making him the person he is today.

For Landry’s part, he said he actually cried when he found out that Beckham was coming to the Browns. He even made a few calls and cried with other people, like new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and Beckham himself. Landry said he feels honored to be able to take the field with Beckham, and Beckham feels the same way.

“I feel like we spoke this into existence. Him and I dreamed of this … this is surreal.” — @obj on playing with his friend @God_Son80 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2019

This is real, Browns fans. This is real!

With the brotherly love between Landry and Beckham on display, it seems like fate that Nike chose Monday to release its newest commercial. And you’ll never guess who it’s about! (Spoiler: you already know.)

Does anyone else have goosebumps?

Just in case any Browns fans think this is all an elaborate April Fools’ joke, the Browns’ Twitter account is three steps ahead of you.

April Fools!



lol jk this is real. pic.twitter.com/eoRixUbwKD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2019

