Odell Beckham Jr. among 7 Rams placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Rams are in the throes of major COVID-9 issues.

A day after defeating the Arizona Cardinals an NFC West clash, the 9-4 Rams placed seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Additionally, the Rams have closed their training facility.

The biggest name, of course, is WR Odell Beckham Jr. who has caught TD passes in three straight games and had 6 receptions for 77 yards against the Cardinals.

The Rams were able to activate TE Tyler Higbee from the list. He missed Monday’s victory.

