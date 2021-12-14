Odell Beckham Jr. among 7 Rams placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
The Los Angeles Rams are in the throes of major COVID-9 issues.
A day after defeating the Arizona Cardinals an NFC West clash, the 9-4 Rams placed seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Additionally, the Rams have closed their training facility.
LA Rams transactions:
• Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Terrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB Juju Hughes, T Alaric Jackson, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DE Jonah Williams
• Activated, from Reserve TE Tyler Higbee
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
The biggest name, of course, is WR Odell Beckham Jr. who has caught TD passes in three straight games and had 6 receptions for 77 yards against the Cardinals.
The Rams were able to activate TE Tyler Higbee from the list. He missed Monday’s victory.