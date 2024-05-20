Odell Beckham Jr. is already dreading part of the Dolphins’ schedule

The Miami Dolphins revealed their 2024 schedule last week and it features a lot of winnable matchups early in the season followed a rough stretch of games against four playoff teams in five weeks late in the year.

Newly signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is only concerned about one aspect of the schedule, though: all the games next year the Dolphins will play on turf.

7 turf games …. Need a day offf already 😂😂😂. My gawdddd — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 13, 2024

The Dolphins play their home games in a stadium that uses natural grass for its playing surface. Plenty of other teams use some form of synthetic turf, including almost all of Miami’s road opponents in 2024.

Beckham, 31, has reason to be wary of the artificial surfaces. He tore his ACL on a turf field at Paul Brown Stadium in 2020 and then suffered another ACL tear during Super Bowl LVI, which was played on turf at SoFi Stadium.

Unfortunately for Beckham, there’s not much escape in the NFL. Despite pleas from the NFL Players Association, about half the league’s stadiums still use turf. And even after signing with a team that plays on grass, the receiver will play nearly half his games on a synthetic surface. So Tyreek Hill offered some advice to his new teammate.

😂😂😂 just put some ice on it https://t.co/RqoTodE1yz — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 13, 2024

Beckham’s regular season debut with the Dolphins will come on grass when the Miami hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8.

