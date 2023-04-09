Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Baltimore Ravens

The odyssey regarding former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to finally be at an end.

On Sunday evening, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham had agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Rapoport had previously reported that Beckham was set to meet with the New York Jets.

Beckham didn’t play in 2022 after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl victory the prior year. He visited with several teams including the Dallas Cowboys, though nothing ultimately came of it.

Now, he’ll be joining a Baltimore team in desperate need of playmakers. However, there are a lot of questions regarding who will throw him passes.

Lamar Jackson requested a trade after he was given the non-exclusive franchise tag, and he may have played his last snaps with the Ravens.

This team has plenty of uncertainty, but it adds a major weapon in Beckham, who proved in 2021 he can still be a playmaker in the league.

