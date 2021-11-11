Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Los Angeles Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Los Angeles Rams made yet another splash by signing one of the NFL's most recognizable talents.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a contract with the Rams on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.
Beckham became a free agent on Tuesday when he went unclaimed on waivers. The Cleveland Browns officially parted with the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver after a week in which his father posted a video highlighting the times quarterback Baker Mayfield did not target his son when he was open.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, a friend of Beckham's, wrote "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ" on Twitter last week. On Thursday, he expressed his excitement at Beckham joining him in Los Angeles.
Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021
Beckham becomes the latest marquee name that coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have scooped up in recent years. Last Monday, the Rams landed eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in a trade. Los Angeles has also engineered moves for quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the latter of whom signaled his approval Thursday at the addition of Beckham.
Hehehehehe https://t.co/EU76hRqZvr
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 11, 2021
OPINION: Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 saga might rekindle QB's long-term future with Packers
MORE: Rams go all in on Super Bowl push with bold Von Miller trade
In Los Angeles, Beckham joins the league's No. 3 passing offense and will play alongside receivers Cooper Kupp, who leads the NFL with 1,019 receiving yards, and Robert Woods.
Former Browns teammate and ex-Rams safety John Johnson III - who said last week he would have welcomed Beckham back to the team - on Thursday questioned how Beckham would fit with his new offense.
"I just felt like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense," Johnson said in a news conference. "From being in LA, I know the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. And obviously Odell is a big name and he's going to want that attention as well, so it'll be interesting.
"Coach McVay, he's one of the best doing it. I know he'll find a way to get it done. But just right off the bat, I'm like, I wouldn't really want to go there if I were him."
As part of a settlement the Browns and Beckham finalized Saturday before officially releasing him Monday, they will pay him $4.25 million in addition to what he'll make from the Rams. Beckham passing through waivers unclaimed Tuesday saved the Browns $3 million.
In 29 games with the Browns, Beckham totaled 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded eight carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
In six games this season in his return from ACL surgery in November 2020, Beckham caught 17 passes for 232 yards and no scores and rushed twice for 14 yards.
Contributing: Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams agree to contract