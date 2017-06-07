Are fans getting too worked up over Odell Beckham's OTA absence?

Sam: In my 6 years of life , I have never seen such bias reporting . The news is no way fair and honest ,or accurate . If the media had done its job Hillary would be wearing a orange jump suit in prison . But I guess George Soros wouldn,t let his dogs do their job . This Democrat witch hunt has turn me completely against the DNC party . I have voted for every democrat President since John Kennedy , but never again . Schumer , Pelosi, and people like the Clintons make me want to puke . They feel so entirlited that no one else should have a choice but them . The party has gone so far left that they now should be labled the Communist Democratic Party , that's not for me !!!!!!