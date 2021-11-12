Odell Beckham Jr.’s $3 million in incentives are all team-based

The Rams are betting on Odell Beckham Jr. to help them win the Super Bowl this season. Beckham is also betting on the Rams’ playoff success to help him earn more money the rest of the year.

The two sides agreed to a one-year deal on Thursday, carrying a maximum value of $4.25 million. Beckham will earn $1.25 million in a signing bonus and salary, with the other $3 million coming in the form of incentives.

According to Ian Rapoport, all of those incentives are team-based, not individual. So it doesn’t matter if he puts up 100 yards or 1,000 in the final eight games because he’ll earn the same amount based on the Rams’ postseason success.

If the Rams win Super Bowl LVI this season, Beckham will earn a $500,000 bonus, which is a nice payday for the former Browns and Giants receiver.

“He gets a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” Friday. So what it is is, $1.25 million essentially in salary, some in a signing bonus. And then $3 million available in team-based incentives based on the playoffs and how they do. No individual incentives for Beckham.”

From @GMFB: The #Rams lured Odell Beckham Jr to LA, giving him a 1-year deal up to $4.25M, which gives him an opportunity to make back the money he gave up in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Ml2uupHJdb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2021

Beckham picked the Rams over the Packers, Seahawks, Chiefs and Saints, liking the fact that they gave him the opportunity to make back some of the money he lost after getting released by the Browns.

“He liked that it made him have the opportunity to get back the $3 million he gave up when he finagled his exit from the Cleveland Browns,” Rapoport said. “The Packers had an offer for the minimum. That’s it. That’s all they could do based on where they’re at salary cap-wise. Had the Packers upped their offer, maybe he’d be in Green Bay right now. Maybe. But the Rams – specifically the Rams’ players – did a great job of recruiting him and Beckham lands with the Rams.”

At 7-2, the Rams are fully expected to make the playoffs and based on their talent, they should make a fairly deep run. Winning it all in their own building at SoFi Stadium would be pretty special, too.

