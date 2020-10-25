The Browns’ rebound from last week’s loss to the Steelers isn’t going well so far.

Cleveland’s first drive opened with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a ball in the direction of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The pass was intercepted, and Beckham suffered a leg injury while attempting to make the tackle.

On the same play, Browns center JC Tretter also suffered a leg injury.

Beckham currently is having the lowest production of his career. If he misses the rest of the game or any more time beyond this week, that will make it even harder to turn the season around.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m. ET: Beckham is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Odell Beckham, JC Tretter injured on same play for Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk