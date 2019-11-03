Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry told to change cleats or not play in second half

The NFL has rules about uniforms. Whatever players or anyone else thinks of those rules, they are rules. They’re not all that hard to follow.

And yet, in the middle of a horrendous Cleveland Browns season, receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry thought it would be a good idea to wear illegal cleats on Sunday against Denver. And according to CBS sideline reporter Jay Feely, officials told Landry and Beckham to change shoes at halftime or be disqualified in the second half.

Beckham was wearing “Joker” inspired cleats, and Landry had on gold cleats. Neither are allowed under the NFL’s uniform policy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play.



Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

Perhaps it should not come as a surprise that the Browns were struggling in the first half against a Broncos team led by new quarterback Brandon Allen, who was making his first career start.

The Browns receivers changed cleats before the second half. Beckham wore black “OBJ” Nike cleats.

The Browns have little in the way of leadership, from head coach Freddie Kitchens to many of the players. They’ve been awful most of the season, off to a 2-5 start, though it’s not too late to make things interesting against a softer schedule the rest of the way. If they care.

Story continues

Beckham and Landry haven’t helped much. They were part of a star-studded roster, and found themselves on the cover of Sports Illustrated touting high hopes for the Browns. Neither has played all too well. Both have been relatively quiet this season as Baker Mayfield and the offense have struggled.

At least they had flashy cleats to wear on Sunday.

Odell Beckham went against the NFL's uniform rules to wear "Joker" inspired cleats. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: