Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry don’t understand having to change cleats

The Browns wore brown jerseys. The Broncos wore orange jerseys.

It looked weird.

Odell Beckham said the Browns announced to the players mid-week that they weren’t wearing white jerseys. The Pro Bowl receiver blamed that on shoe-gate.

Beckham and teammate Jarvis Landry were told by NFL officials in the first half that they were wearing non-conforming cleats and would have to change at halftime to be allowed back on the field for the second half.

“To be honest, obviously you guys know I have a deal with Nike. I really wasn’t going to say nothing, but if I don’t say something then it’s just going to be used against me so. . . .,” Beckham said, via video from Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I have a deal with Nike. We were supposed to wear white jerseys this week. In the offseason, before the season even starts, in June and July, we sit down and we map out the cleats. ‘All right, this is it. Bam! This is the jersey you’re going to wear. Cool.’ This week, on Wednesday or Thursday, we switched jerseys from the white to the all brown, so I had no cleats left to wear. I had none I could have wore, and the black ones I was wearing for the rest of the game for some reason was just hurting my feet, so I went to the ones that was most comfortable. I’m pretty sure they changed the rule and cleats wasn’t a big deal. It’s only a big deal to the people who are talking about it.

“When I have cleats on my feet, they can be hot pink, lime green. It’s never going to affect me. It’s not something that I worry about while I’m running routes, reading coverages and trying to win the game. So it was just a tough day. Literally just switched the jersey, so cleats that I had was not for that jersey. We were supposed to wear white. The cleats were white. I just had to go with whatever was most comfortable to play in.”

Landry said he didn’t “really understand” what the NFL’s problem was with the cleats.

Landry wore golden slippers, and Beckham his Joker shoes in the first half. Both switched at halftime.

“When we went up to the Nike headquarters to start game planning for throughout the season and our uniforms and things like that, these things get cleared by the league before Nike can start processing the shoe,” Landry said. “So Nike processed the shoe and thinking, I guess, they had the green light from the NFL. So I didn’t see it as being a a problem or a distraction to anybody. I’m just trying to play football, but you know. . . .”

Beckham has complained at least twice this season about uniform violation letters from the NFL. He received a warning letter from the NFL after wearing his expensive Richard Mille watch during a game early in the season.

The NFL told him to stop wearing a watch.

Beckham later posted the letter he received from the NFL informing him of a fine for his uniform pants not covering his knees during the Week Six game against Seattle.

He said Sunday the NFL is singling him out.

“You just got to know your situation, know who you are, where you are and know they’re going to try to take them off regardless,” Beckham said, “even though I’ve seen people in cleats that are completely different colored from their team and they can wear them all game on a prime-time game and for some reason when it comes to me, it’s just not the case.”