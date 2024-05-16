Odell Beckham was initially hesitant to play with a left-handed QB

Odell Beckham is playing for his fourth team in four years.

He had options this offseason and ultimately chose the Dolphins because of coach Mike McDaniel.

One of his initial concerns about playing in Miami was playing with a left-handed quarterback. Beckham became comfortable after watching tape of Tua Tagovailoa and talking to those who have played with the Dolphins quarterback.

"I definitely was a little hesitant at first, because he's a lefty, and I think I shied away from lefties," Beckham said, via a team transcript. "But now that I think about it, I've been throwing with Jarvis Landry since I was 15 years old. One of my trainers is left-handed.

"They said he just throws different. They said the accuracy and the spin, they're like it's not really like he's left-handed. Just watching his film, there's a lot of great things that he's been doing. He did it at Alabama, did it here with the Dolphins. Like I said, I've just seen an opportunity when I really watched the film, when I really sat down and didn't look at a destination. I looked at myself in the mirror and a place for me and my career. I've just seen a lot of opportunity here."

Tagovailoa led the league in yards last season with 4,624 with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and he now has Beckham to go with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wideout.

“I think we all just push each other, and for me at this place in my life and my career, I haven’t been the No. 1 [receiver] in a minute," Beckham said. "You could go look at targets. You could go look at anything. That’s not really where I’ve been at. So just understanding your role and how can you be the very best at that role, maximize those opportunities. Don’t look for more or less, just stay within that present moment, and I think you’ll find a way to succeed.”