Odell Beckham hoping to stay with Rams after this season

Odell Beckham Jr. has played for three teams in eight seasons. That’s unusual for a receiver of his talent.

Beckham, though, finally feels at home.

“This place, it feels good in my heart,” Beckham said, per Nick Shook of NFL Media. “It feels like a home.”

Beckham joined the Rams on Nov. 11, three days after the Browns cut him. After only 11 games, including three in the postseason, Beckham has seen enough to know Los Angeles, where he has a home, is where he wants to stay.

But he is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

Beckham, 29, said he would be willing to give the Rams a “hometown discount.”

“Yeah, of course,” he said.

Beckham isn’t the team’s top option, and if Robert Woods hadn’t injured his knee days after Beckham arrived, Beckham wouldn’t even be the second option. He has played a bigger role in the postseason than the regular season, catching 19 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown to help the Rams get within one victory of a Super Bowl title.

Winning, as they say, cures everything.

