Odell Beckham has “good feeling” about where Browns are headed under Kevin Stefanski

After meeting with his new head coach, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is optimistic about the direction the team and offense will be headed under Kevin Stefanski.

“[W]ith the new coach coming in, just seeing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings for a long time with [Adam] Thielen and [Stefon] Diggs. These are people who I’ve watched closely on their film, and just seeing the things that he did and meeting him and seeing where his mind’s at for Jarvis [Landry] and myself of how this will all work out, I have a good feeling about it, you know?” Beckham said, via Zach Frydenlund of Complex Sports.

Beckham and Stefanski were able to meet face-to-face for the first time nearly two weeks after Stefanski was hired by the Browns as the replacement for Freddie Kitchens as head coach. While Beckham and Landry were both able to surpass 1,000 yards receiving for Cleveland last year, the offense as a whole didn’t rise to expectations whole averaging just 20.9 points per game.

Stefanski’s addition could help level out the play of Baker Mayfield and allow Beckham and Landry to thrive similarly to that of Diggs and Thielen in Minnesota. Beckham is hopeful the change allows the Browns to flip the small margins to their advantage moving forward.

“And I’m always optimistic and looking on the brighter side of things,” Beckham said. “And I’m hoping that it’s a tremendous season for us. We were so close last year, but yet so far away, and it shows you how being so close can land you from 10-6 to 6-10, you know? It’s really a game of inches. So it’s just little things we need to correct. I’m excited about the opportunity, excited to work on it.”