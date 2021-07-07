Many Browns offensive players skipped voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program in order to hold their own workouts with quarterback Baker Mayfield in Austin, Texas.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were part of that group and Landry had a video crew join him to document the sessions at what was named “Camp Mayfield” for a series on YouTube. That crew captured conversations between the two wideouts about Beckham’s return from last year’s torn ACL.

Landry noted that “you’re in your head” when coming back from a serious injury and Beckham noted that every step forward in the rehab process was met by new questions about how the recovery process would go. The video shows Beckham running and cutting at full speed while catching passes and expressing confidence about what’s to come despite any lingering doubts about his condition.

“It’s going to be a special year, bro,” Beckham said to Landry, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Reviews on Beckham’s condition from Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski during mandatory minicamp were positive, which should serve to support Beckham and anyone else who thinks the Browns will continue rising during the 2021 season.

Odell Beckham: It’s going to be a special year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk