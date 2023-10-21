Odell Beckham fined $33,317, Jeffery Simmons fined $11,473 for incidents in Ravens-Titans

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons were both fined for incidents during Sunday's game in London.

Beckham and Simmons went after each other at the end of a play in the second quarter, and both of them were fined $11,473 for that. Beckham got an additional fine of $21,844 for a separate incident later in the game.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey revealed on his podcast this week that after the game, Beckham and Simmons nearly got into a fight and had to be separated. The NFL has not indicated that the players got any additional fines for that postgame incident.

For his part, Beckham said he went after Simmons because Simmons had taken a cheap shot at Ravens receiver Zay Flowers.

"It's nothing really to talk about," Beckham said. "It's probably a small hot topic right now, but it's good. We got a helmet, shoulder pads. We're out here playing football. This is not MMA. I watched him look at the play, then look at Zay's legs and kind of dive on it. I just didn't like that. I'm going to protect him. This is my guy. This is my little bro, love him to death. I’m going to always have his back, period. And if that leads me into trouble, it is what it is. I just didn't like that."

It did lead to trouble for Beckham, but he doesn't seem too concerned about the NFL fining him.