Wide receiver Odell Beckham is coming off perhaps his best game since joining the Browns before the 2019 season and his health may be part of the reason why he was able to be so impressive against the Cowboys.

Beckham caught two touchdowns and ran for another as head coach Kevin Stefanski did his best to find multiple ways to get the ball into his hands. There were plenty of times when the Browns tried to scheme things up for him last season, but the results never looked quite as good as they did last Sunday.

A core muscle injury had something to do with that and Beckham related how he’s feeling after having offseason surgery to address the issue.

“Way different. I had to really strain heavy last year. I’m definitely, I’m stronger, faster than I was last year . . . overall, healthier,” Beckham said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns have their healthiest record in some time and continued strong efforts from Beckham would help them continue to make a push for a winning record in 2020.

Odell Beckham feels “stronger, faster” than he did a year ago originally appeared on Pro Football Talk