Odell Beckham expects bigger workload this week

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham returned to the lineup against the Lions on Monday night after missing the season opener with a sprained ankle, but he didn’t play quite as much as he’s usually accustomed to playing.

Beckham was in on 34-of-56 snaps in the 24-10 loss and caught four passes for 36 yards. He’s remained a limited participant in practice the first two days this week, but said Thursday that he expects to be less limited come Sunday.

“I look to play a lot more this week,” Beckham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Having Beckham closer to full speed would be a plus to a beleaguered Giants offense, but how much he’ll be able to add to the effort will be tied to how much time Eli Manning has to find him. Manning didn’t have much time in either of the first two games and the Eagles pass rush has been strong during their first two games of the season.