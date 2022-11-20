Odell Beckham expected to visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

Macro and micro; always in a battle for most relevance. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are currently in a tight battle for the second-best record in the NFL’s best conference ever. The NFC East has been having a historically good season. With a combined 26 wins against just 11 losses, the division has the best combined record at this point and right on the heels of Week 11’s action will come the next head-to-head matchup.

The currently 7-2 New York Giants will arrive in Dallas to take on the currently 6-3 Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, in the Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving display. Week 11 results could change things, but for now it will be a battle for second place and the top wild-card spot, with the winner still having a shot at catching the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The game could also be a deciding factor in who gets the biggest boost to those chances by signing free-agent WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

Latest Report

It was announced Sunday Beckham intends to visit both teams following the Turkey Bowl.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing his list and taking visits. After Thanksgiving, he plans visits to the #Cowboys and #Giants. Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/vROVxK9WhU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

Beckham is said to be healthy, following his second ACL tear in 16 months back in February. He was having a top performance in the Super Bowl where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams were Beckham’s fourth team, but he spent the majority of his career with the Giants.

Story continues

Salary vs Performance

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

In 14 games last season between Cleveland and Los Angeles, Beckham caught just 44 of 82 targets for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the low production, Beckham is said to be seeking a deal that would pay him along the lines of well-paid No. 2 receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both players make $20 million a year which equates to $1.1 million per week of season remaining.

Signing after Week 12 at that rate would cost a team $6.6 million in 2022 salary. It’s also been previously reported Beckham is seeking a multi-year deal, which would seem to be a big hurdle.

Cowboys current receiving duo

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This past Sunday Dallas finally broke the dam on their receiver’s performances. No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb finally broke the 100-yard receiving ceiling with his 11-catch, 150-yard, 2-touchdown performance in the loss to the Packers. Through nine games Lamb has 706 receiving yards on 53 receptions and five scores.

It puts him on pace for 100 catches, over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.

But he needs help.

Michael Gallup, returning from his own ACL tear in January, hasn’t become the consistent threat the club envisioned when they inked him to a five-year, $57.5 million contract in the offseason. The deal is essentially a two-year, $25 million pact with three team options though as it had a low signing bonus ($10 million) and the fully guaranteed money runs out after 2023. Gallup costs the Cowboys $4.5 million in cap space in 2022.

Gallup has 170 receiving yards and one score on the season in six games.

Cowboys WR depth

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Gallup has averaged over 80% of the offensive snaps the last two contests, indicating he has probably surpassed Noah Brown on the depth chart who had filled in during Gallup’s absence. Missing Week 8’s win over the Chicago Bears, Brown’s hot start has cooled off considerably. In three of his last four games he’s caught just one target each with a seven-target, five-catch performance against Detroit lodged in the middle.

That’s a stark contrast to his 18 receptions over the first four games of the season he did primarily on the other end of Cooper Rush passes while Dak Prescott was out with a broken thumb. Brown’s production slide started on Rush’s watch, though.

To make matters worse, after Brown Dallas is getting nothing from their wide receivers. The club has refused to use USFL MVP and possible Pro Bowl return man Kavontae Turpin much on offense. They’ve also gotten no contribution from third-round pick Jalen Tolbert.

The Cowboys signed James Washington in the offseason, but he has yet to be activated after a training camp injury. He worked with Prescott while both rehabbed but Prescott is set to play his fourth game after returning, including a bye week, and Washington is still on the sidelines. Based on his camp performance, there may not be much help there.

That’s why Beckham’s skill, despite the same ACL recovery questions that seem to have stunted Gallup, are needed in Dallas.

Giants are needy, too

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8).

The Giants offense looks much better than it has in recent years. Daniel Jones has drastically cut down his turnovers and a healthy Saquon Barkley is once again looking like the do-it-all back from his first seasons. But there’s little to celebrate at the wideout position and are winning despite that fact.

Their leading receiver is Darius Slayton with just 327 yards and two scores.

The front office regime that traded away Beckham to Cleveland after five seasons is no more, and head coach Brian Daboll has won the hearts of the team and the fan base despite a record that seems on the overachieving side in his first year.

Beckham would be the alpha in the WR room in New York, he’d fall in line behind Lamb in Dallas.

Which does he prefer at this point in his career? Also, it’s been said Beckham is in search of a warm-weather destination after spending lsat year in Los Angeles. That certainly wouldn’t be New York as they suffered wind chills in the 20s this week.

At the end of the day, does this make sense for Dallas?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the Cowboys were the NFL’s No. 1 yardage offense and No. 1 scoring offense. They ranked sixth in offensive DVOA on the strength of their passing game (which also ranked sixth). This year Dallas is currently 24th in yardage, 16th in scoring and 12th in DVOA. The DVOA is bolstered by the running game though, where Dallas ranks second as the passing game ranks 16th.

Rush starting five games is certainly the biggest factor there. Dallas was fourth in DVOA in Week 7 and fourth again in Week 8, but dropped to 15th in Week 10 after the bye.

The Cowboys need another weapon, but is OBJ that guy and is he worth what he’s asking for?

The #Cowboys don't have a single receiver who ranks better than the 40th percentile in separation percentage this year (min 10% of team's passing plays). Lamb ranks in the 36th percentile – best on the team. In case you wanted another reason why the #Cowboys should sign OBJ. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 14, 2022

Lamb has been mostly working out of the slot in recent weeks, which seems to be reverting to how he was used his rookie season. As Dallas has more relied on the tight-end trio of Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, they need someone to open things up on the outside.

When Beckham joined the Rams in Week 10 last year, a game before their bye, he needed just the two weeks to get rolling. In Week 12 he caught five of nine receptions for 81 yards and a score. He had 236 yards and a score through their three-game NFC playoff run and then was beasting out in the Super Bowl before the injury (two catches, 56 yards and a score on 14 snaps).

But how much time will he need to ramp up after the knee injury?

At this point, with what the rest of the receiving corps has shown, Dallas is probably best served making the gamble.

Contract possibilities

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Attaching a second year to the deal could help Dallas if done in the right way. Instead of giving Beckham his $6 million in base salary, it could be done primarily as a signing bonus. In a two year deal, that cap hit is split between 2022 and 2023.

So perhaps $5 million signing bonus lines Beckham’s pockets now, but his 2022 cap hit is only $3.5 million ($2.5M bonus allocation, $1M salary). The question is how much guaranteed base salary in 2023 is necessary to ink the deal. It’s unlikely Beckham’s agent would take a deal that guarantees his salary on say the fifth day of the league year, but everything depends on what other qualified suitors are offering.

Beckham is looking to create a bidding war, as an player with leverage would.

I’d suggest Dallas offering a deal that would allow Beckham to realize $20 million in performance and games-played bonuses.

On the surface it would be two years, $40 million including that $5 million signing bonus. The 2022 base salary would be $18 million, prorated for six weeks at $6 million.

The remaining $17 million would be a combination of guaranteed 2023 base salary ($5 million), active roster ($6 million) and catch bonuses (escalating levels up to $6 million for 75 receptions).

Because Beckham’s limited playing time in 2022, the majority of those bonuses are not-likely-to-be-earned (NLTBE) meaning they wouldn’t count up front against the Cowboys’ salary cap. His cap hit for 2023 would initially be around $10 million – $11 million under this type of structure.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire