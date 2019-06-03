Odell Beckham, Duke Johnson report to Browns

Running back Duke Johnson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reported to Browns’ headquarters Monday on the eve of mandatory minicamp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham promised to show up this week in a social-media post last week after coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters the star receiver had missed “a lot — the offense.”

Beckham worked on the first day of the offseason program and on the first day of organized team activities. The reason for his scarcity is unclear.

Johnson skipped the entire voluntary program after requesting a trade.

The running back saw his playing time and touches drop last season. He played a career-low 42 percent of the offensive snaps and had a career-low 87 touches.

The Browns then signed Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension before playing in his first game for Cleveland.