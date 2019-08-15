Odell Beckham downplays hip injury, lack of reps with Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. sat out Thursday’s final joint practice against the Colts with a hip injury, but the Browns star receiver downplayed the injury.

He also appears unconcerned about getting on the same page with Baker Mayfield despite the lack of reps with his new quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We talk every day,” Beckham said, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.

“So it’s not something I’m worried about. It’s two competitive, fiery people. Just the way that he is, I don’t want to let him down. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there, and as I’ve seen already, he’s going to deliver that ball.”

Beckham last participated in a team drill Aug. 6, and he is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game either.

Beckham strained a hip in 2012 while at LSU and in 2016 with the Giants. He did not miss a game for his injury either time.

Beckham said he would play this week, too, if it was the regular season.